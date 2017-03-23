Revised Republican health care bill is more costly, but doesn't insure more people

Recent revisions to the Republican health care bill means it would cost more, and still leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026, new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office show.

The legislation to repeal major portions of Obamacare would reduce the federal deficits by $150 billion over 10 years, according to the revised estimates. The original bill would have lowered the deficits by $337 billion.

The new score comes as House Republicans frantically try to shore up support for the bill. House leaders were forced to postpone voting on the measure Thursday, as conservative members continued to oppose it.

The agency revised its figures to reflect amendments made to the bill that were announced on Monday. The new numbers do not take into account a deal underway to woo House conservatives to support the measure.

Though the bill would be more costly, it would still leave 24 million fewer people uninsured than under current law. Also, it did not change the agency's outlook on premiums, which it expects would be higher initially, but then roughly 10% lower than Obamacare by 2026.

The initial score sparked outrage and concerns that so many people would be left uninsured. Under Obamacare, the uninsured rate fell to the lowest level on record.