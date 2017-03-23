Trump National Golf Club offers $10,000 reward to find vandals

President Donald Trump's golf course in California is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about the people who vandalized the property.

Detective Marcello Curko of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the award, and said the investigation is ongoing to try to identify up to five people who are seen in a video documenting the vandalism. The video, which appears to have been taped by one of the suspects, was released to the Washington Post in March.

The incident occurred either late on March 11 or in the early morning hours of March 12 when vandals entered Trump's course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California near Los Angeles.

The individuals carved the words "NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS" into the fifth green with what appear to be gardening hoes. According to Curko, they caused about $20,000 worth of property damage.

Groundskeepers making their 5 am rounds at the course were the first to uncover the defaced green.

Curko said it's unclear what the message means, but that it doesn't seem to be anything "derogatory towards Trump."

Still he said the incident is being investigated by federal officials to see whether there's a threat to the President.

The Washington Post was told that it was the work of an "anonymous environmental activist collective."

The group said it took action because of the Trump administration's "blatant disregard" for the environment.

"In response to the president's recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS," the statement said.

Even though the video captures the incident from the vandals entering the course to them carving their message and the final product, Curko said there's not much to go on.

The people in the footage are heavily concealed and Curko said "there's easy access to the course by a trail on the coastal side. It's pretty easily accessible for anyone who wants to go on it."

An attorney for the Washington Post told Curko that the company didn't know who sent the video.

The Post, Trump's company and his California course all failed to respond to requests for comment.