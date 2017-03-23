Government says Trump hotel lease is OK, despite ethics concerns

The federal government has ruled that President Trump's luxury Washington hotel is not violating its lease, despite a clause that says no government official can be a party to it.

The Trump Organization rents the space for the Trump International Hotel from the General Services Administration. Because the president oversees the GSA, Trump effectively became both landlord and tenant when he was sworn in.

But the GSA said in a letter to the Trump Organization on Thursday that the arrangements Trump has made to wall himself off from the hotel's revenue are sufficient.

"In other words, during his term in office, the president will not receive any distributions from the trust that would have been generated from the hotel," Kevin Terry, the GSA's contracting officer, wrote in the letter.

The letter was sent to the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who with his brother and a Trump Organization executive was put in charge of the president's business before he took office.

Experts in government ethics have cited the Washington hotel as one of their most pressing concerns because guests, including foreign government officials, can curry favor with Trump by spending their money there.

An ethics watchdog organization has sued Trump, claiming that he is in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments without the permission of Congress.

