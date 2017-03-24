1. Health care vote: President Trump wants a deal.

House Republicans have so far failed to secure the votes needed to pass a health care bill that would repeal major portions of Obamacare.

Now, Trump has issued an ultimatum: If they don't vote yes on Friday, he will move on and saddle them with the shame of failing to repeal Obamacare, a cherished GOP goal.

It's a high-stakes gambit by the new president. Wall Street will be watching closely.

2. OPEC meeting: Oil markets are jittery ahead of a meeting of major crude producers.

U.S. crude futures were 0.7% higher on Friday, trading at $48 per barrel.

An agreement between OPEC and other major market players to slash production came into effect in January. Ministers from some of the nations are scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss compliance with the deal.

The coalition largely stuck to its bargain during the first two months of the year, but American shale producers have been lured back into the market by higher prices.

"OPEC has no choice as far as I can see, beyond reaffirming the commitment to limit output and hoping that upward trend in U.S. oil supply stops," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.

3. Electronics ban: Passengers on some flights to the U.S. and U.K. will have to check in most types of electronic devices staring at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The ban includes laptops, cameras, gaming devices and tablets such as iPads. Some airlines flying to the U.S. have already started enforcing the new rules.

Officials said the move is a response to fears that terrorist groups may target commercial aircraft by smuggling explosive devices in electronic devices.

4. Market overview: U.S. stock futures were edging higher early on Friday.

European markets opened lower, while most Asian markets ended the week with gains.

Under Armour (UA) shares were 3.7% higher premarket after the company announced it will release a new partly 3D printed running shoe next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all closed flat on Thursday.

5. Earnings and economics: Sneakers retailer Finish Line (FINL) will release earnings before the open Friday.

The Census Bureau report on Durable Orders for February is out at 8:30 a.m.

Baker Hughes will release its oil rig count report at 1 p.m.

Investors will also be paying attention to Fed officials on Friday. Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, St Louis' Fed president James Bullard and New York Fed president William Dudley will all be speaking.

