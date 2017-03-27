The "Fearless Girl" will stare down the Wall Street bull for another year.

The popular statue will remain in place in Lower Manhattan at least through February 2018.

"Fearless Girl" was installed across from the Charging Bull this month by State Street Global Advisors to advocate for getting more women on corporate boards. After an extension of the initial permit, she was scheduled to stay until April 2.

Since she appeared, more than 28,000 people have signed a petition to make her permanent, and officials, including Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, rallied for the cause.

Kristen Visbal, the artist who created the statue, and other officials were set to announce the extension at a press conference Monday morning.