1. Stock market overview: The second quarter of 2017 is starting on a cautious footing.

U.S. stock futures are holding steady after the main indexes posted eye-popping rallies over the first three months.

The Dow Jones industrial average pushed up by 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.5% and the Nasdaq surged by 9.8%.

European markets are looking lackluster in early trading. There are small gains and losses on the key indexes.

Most Asian markets ended the day with gains.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

2. Tanking tech stocks: Shares in Imagination Technologies (IGNMF) are getting pummeled in London -- down 67% -- after the British company said Apple (AAPL, Tech30) plans to stop using its technology.

Apple is the company's biggest customer and paid more than £60 million ($75 million) in the previous fiscal year to use Imagination Technologies' intellectual property.

Toshiba (TOSYY) shares also got slammed -- down 5.5% in Japan -- as investors worry the company may not be ready to report its earnings after earlier delays and massive write-downs on its Westinghouse nuclear business.

3. Auto reports: Watch auto stocks Monday as major U.S. auto manufacturers report their March sales results.

Sales for 2016 set a record of 17.6 million cars and trucks, a slight increase over the 17.5 million vehicles sold the previous year, according to figures from sales tracker Autodata.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

4. Coming this week:

Monday - Auto manufacturers report monthly sales; H-1B visa applications open up for new fiscal year

Tuesday - Equal Pay Day; Senate votes on whether to confirm President Trump's nominee Jay Clayton to become a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Wednesday - Earnings from Monsanto (MON), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY); World Economic Forum on Latin America begins in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thursday - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf club

Friday - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases monthly jobs report for March