The reputation of America's central bank took a major hit Tuesday.

Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for 13 years, resigned abruptly after admitting he shared confidential information with a financial firm in 2012.

"The Federal Reserve places a high priority on safeguarding information. We expect every employee to comply with all relevant policies and procedures, as well as our standards of conduct," the Richmond Fed said in a statement confirming Lacker's departure.

Lacker issued his own statement, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that said he shared information from a September 2012 confidential Fed meeting with Medley Global Advisors, an economic advisory firm in New York.

The Fed meets nearly ever month to discuss the state of the economy and set interest rates for the country. Its decision have wide impact on markets globally. The stock and bond markets regularly move on the Fed's decisions, but the debate among officials in the room is supposed to be secret.