A top House Republican beseeched President Trump to fire Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, pronto.

Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, called on the president to dismiss Cordray "immediately."

"I believe the president is clearly justified in dismissing you and I call upon the president -- yet again - to do just that, and to do it immediately," said Hensarling.

Republicans want the former Ohio attorney general to be ousted and replaced with someone who holds their own views. GOP lawmakers have a long list of steps to overhaul the agency, including turning the agency into a commission run by several people rather than one and handing over control of its budget to Congress.

But the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law that created the independent agency states the president can't fire the director without cause.

Related: Barney Frank defends consumer agency from 'conservative assault'

"Republicans have been clamoring to weaken, impede, and ultimately destroy the Consumer Bureau since its creation," said Maxine Waters, a top Democrat on the panel. She told Cordray she hopes the president "would have the wisdom to ask you to stay on" until his term expires in July 2018.

Critics of the agency, which is in charge of protecting consumers from unfair, deceptive or abusive practices, point to a court case that questions the constitutionality of the bureau having a single director.

The CFPB challenged the October ruling, which gives the president the authority to fire the director. The agency has been granted a rehearing in May.

Related: Justice Department says Trump has power to fire bank regulator

The Justice Department has also stepped in to back that decision. In March, the department filed a legal brief arguing that the Constitution grants the president "the authority to remove executive branch agency heads at will," unless the agency is headed by a commission.

"There is a greater risk that an 'independent' agency headed by a single person will engage in extreme departures from the President's executive policy," the DOJ wrote.