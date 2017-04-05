More than half of Americans approve of Obamacare now, Gallup poll finds

Obamacare is more popular now than it was on Election Day, despite President Trump and the GOP's efforts to dismantle it.

Some 55% of Americans now support the Affordable Care Act, up from 42% in November, a new Gallup Poll found. This is the first time that a majority of Americans have approved of the health reform law since Gallup asked in November 2012.

The Gallup poll results are more positive than some other polls, though all have shown an uptick in support of the law since the election. A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 46% of respondents have a favorable opinion, down a bit from its March survey, but up from the 43% in November.

Americans' view of Obamacare are split along party lines, though all groups view the law more favorably now, according to Gallup. Some 86% of Democrats and 57% of independents approve it, while 17% of Republicans do. But, in November, only 7% of Republicans felt this way.

Most Americans want to keep the law, but many want to see changes made. Some 26% want Obamacare to remain as is, but 40% think it needs "significant changes." Some 30% want the law repealed, Gallup found.

The now-shelved GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare didn't cut it for most Americans, according to the Kaiser survey. Some 64% said it was a "good thing" that Congress did not pass the American Health Care Act, while only 29% said it was a "bad thing."

Some 55% thought it went too far in cutting existing programs, while only 35% felt it didn't do enough to end Obamacare.