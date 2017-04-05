U.S. women's soccer team reaches labor deal with U.S. Soccer

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has ratified a labor deal with U.S. Soccer, the sport's governing body.

Players have complained that their pay and treatment is unequal to the men's team. The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

The agreement runs through 2021, meaning it will cover the women's team's participation in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

The two sides released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing the deal and said it will help grow the game around the world and improve the lives of players.

"We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward," the statement said.

Related: US women's hockey team scores better pay, same benefits as men

In addition to alleging that they were paid less than players on the men's national team, the women's team claimed they received less money for daily expenses while traveling. The women play more games and have a better record. They won the Women's World Cup in 2015.

U.S. Soccer argued that the men's team brings in more money, including more lucrative TV deals, and draws bigger crowds.

In March, five players on the women's team, Hope Solo, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn, brought a complaint against U.S. Soccer before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That complaint has not been resolved.

Related: Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan head overseas amid US fight for 'Equal Play, Equal Pay'

The labor deal comes a day after Equal Pay Day, which is meant to raise awareness about the gender pay gap.

It also comes after the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team won a historic victory for women's sports. After more than a week of protest, the players reached a deal with USA Hockey that guarantees them better pay and the same benefits as the men's team.