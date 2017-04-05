YouTube's streaming TV service is finally live

YouTube TV is here.

Google's (GOOGL, Tech30) YouTube officially launched its new live TV streaming service, YouTube TV, on Wednesday. The $35-per-month service is available in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia to start with. The company says it will be adding more cities soon.

The service is targeted at those who don't want to pay for traditional cable packages. YouTube says its service is less than half the cost of an average cable subscription and can be canceled at any time.

The bundle includes shows from the major networks, as well as Bravo, FX, ESPN and Fox Sports. Users can also watch shows previously only accessible on YouTube Red, the company's ad-free subscription service, which also has original series and movies.

Google said that AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, WE tv and BBC World News will soon be included in the service as well.

You can watch YouTube TV on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. It also has a cloud DVR with no storage limits and six accounts are included with the service.

YouTube TV will compete with other streaming TV services like Sling TV and AT&T's (T, Tech30) DirectTV Now.

In February, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki‏ said consumers around the world watch one billion hours of YouTube every day and younger people don't want to watch TV through traditional channels.