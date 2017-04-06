Oil prices leap after U.S. missile strike on Syria

Oil prices spiked after the U.S. launched a missile strike on a Syrian government target.

U.S. crude futures jumped more than 2% in Friday morning trading in Asia after President Trump ordered the first direct American military action against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The strike, in which U.S. warships fired 50 to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase, ramps up uncertainty in the oil-rich and politically unstable Middle East.

"Geopolitics are often big drivers in oil markets," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader. "The U.S. strike against a regime that is backed by the Russians, and in a country where the Iranians are active as well supporting the regime has the potential to cause further political ructions."

The potential reactions from Iran and Russia, both major oil producers, "will keep oil traders on edge," he said. "That uncertainty supports prices ... in the very immediate term."

U.S. crude, which suffered a sharp drop in early March, hit its highest level in a month on Friday. By late morning in Asia, it was trading around $52.60 a barrel, up more than 10% from its lows last week.

Syria itself is not a major oil producer, but the country is uncomfortably close to the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint through which millions of barrels of oil are shipped each day.

Trump said the missile strike was in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier this week that the U.S. believes was carried out by the Syrian government.

The U.S. military action drove investors toward assets that are considered safer bets in times of uncertainty, such as gold and the Japanese yen. Gold prices shot up more than 1% to their highest level in nearly five months, while the yen strengthened as much as 0.7% against the dollar.

Stock markets came under pressure. Japan's Nikkei, which had been trading up more than 1% before news broke of the U.S. strike, sank into negative territory. U.S. stock futures were down around 0.3%.

Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at ThinkMarkets, said the moves"are an understandable reaction, which followed a relatively sleepy week for markets." Attention had previously been mainly focused on Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the U.S. jobs report due Friday.