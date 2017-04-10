What Udemy CEO Dennis Yang is reading this week

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" is Dennis Yang.

Occupation: CEO, Udemy

Yang joined Udemy as President and COO in 2012 and became CEO in 2014. The San Francisco-based startup offers over 45,000 online courses targeted at professionals. It's the world's largest online learning marketplace, with more than 15 million students worldwide.

Before starting at Udemy, Yang worked in product development at several software companies, including Siebel Systems and Good Technology.

Yang has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Northwestern University.

Here's a sample of what Dennis Yang is reading this week

-Can AI ever be as curious as humans? (Harvard Business Review)

-Most students graduate with mediocre workplace skills, study finds (U.S. World & News Report)

-How this rural town is defying economic stereotypes (New York Times)

