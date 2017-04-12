1. Spotlight on airlines: United Airlines remains in damage control mode after a passenger was violently dragged off a plane by authorities at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday.

United Continental Holdings (UAL) shed 1.1% on Tuesday in a volatile trading session.

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (DAL)will release its first quarter earnings before the opening bell.

Delta suffered a five-day meltdown across its flight network last week, which left passengers fuming and its own crews waiting for instruction. Delta's shares were up 1.6% in premarket trading.

2. OPEC report: The oil cartel will release its latest monthly oil report later on Wednesday.

The main focus for investors is whether top producers are keeping their promise to slash output.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia wants to extend the cartel's agreement to cut crude production for another six months when the group meets in May.

It's not all about the OPEC though. Investors will be also looking at the latest U.S. crude inventories report, set to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

An uptick in U.S. production could jeopardize OPEC's attempts to boost prices.

Oil gained 0.6% on Wednesday to trade at $53.7 per barrel.

3. China trade deal: President Trump has offered an incentive to China, saying a deal on trade with the U.S. "will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem."

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold 100 days of talks on trade during their first meeting last week.

The two leaders discussed the situation in North Korea and Syria in a telephone call, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

4. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures are higher.

European markets advanced in early trading, while Asian markets were mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat on Tuesday. The S&P 500 shed 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Shares in Whole Foods (WFM) are up 4.3% in premarket trading after reports that activist shareholder Jana Partners is pushing for a shake up at the company. Jana Partners is the grocer's second largest shareholder.

5. Economics: The U.S Treasury Department will release March federal budget data at 2 p.m. ET.

The World Trade Organization will publish its annual report and trade forecasts on Wednesday.

U.K. unemployment data released Wednesday showed the unemployment rate in February was 4.7%, matching the lowest figure since 1975. However, the data showed that real wage growth is struggling to keep pace with inflation.

6. Coming this week:

Wednesday -- Delta Air Lines (DAL) first quarter results, OPEC monthly oil report

Thursday -- JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) release first quarter earnings, China trade data

Friday -- New York International Auto Show kicks off