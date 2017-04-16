China's economy grew 6.9% in the first quarter

The Chinese economy picked up steam in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product grew 6.9% from a year earlier, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That's slightly higher than the 6.8% figure recorded in the fourth quarter of last year -- and above what some economists had been predicting.

The Chinese government said last month that it's targeting growth of "around 6.5% or higher if possible" in 2017. The economy grew 6.7% last year.

China's ruling Communist party has been prioritizing economic stability ahead of a key leadership reshuffle later this year when President Xi Jinping's second term in power will start.

But many economists fear that China's efforts to boost growth today will come at a price during Xi's next term. Bank lending has continued to soar, with debt growing at more than twice the rate of the underlying economy.

CNNMoney (Hong Kong) First published April 16, 2017: 10:14 PM ET

