1. Nasdaq approaches 6,000: A banner day for U.S. stocks on Monday pushed the Nasdaq to within striking distance of 6,000 points.

The index, which includes many of the biggest names in tech, advanced 1.2% on Monday to close 16 points shy of the milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 both gained 1.1% as investors cheered the results of a pivotal election in France.

The rally looks set to continue on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open.

2. Big day for earnings: Scores of companies are set to release financial results on Tuesday.

Four big Dow members -- Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), DuPont (DD) and Caterpillar (CAT) -- will report before the opening bell. Investors will be looking for comments on the impact of President Trump's tax and trade plans.

AT&T (T, Tech30) will report after the closing bell. It could give an update on its deal to acquire CNN owner Time Warner (TWX).

Chipotle (CMG) is expected to update Wall Street on its E. coli comeback effort after the closing bell.

3M (MMM), Baker Hughes (BHI), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Rite Aid (RAD), Capital One (COF) and Panera Bread (PNRA) are also set to release earnings.

3. French fashion deal: Shares in luxury fashion group Christian Dior (CHDRY) surged by 12% in Europe after its controlling shareholder -- the Arnault family -- said it would spend €12 billion to take full control of the brand.

The Arnault family also controls the fashion house LVMH (LVMHF).

4. Stock market movers -- Express Scripts: Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX), the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S., was down more than 15% in premarket trading. The company said Monday it will likely lose its biggest customer -- Anthem -- by the end of 2019.

Anthem has accused Express Scripts of overcharging.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) shares advanced in after hours trading after it reported better than expected results on Monday.

5. Economics: The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release a report on new home sales for March at 10 a.m. ET.

In the U.K., investors will be looking for more signs on how Brexit impacts the economy when data on public borrowing data is published at at 4:30 a.m. ET.

6. Global markets overview: European markets opened mostly higher on Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark stock index hitting a new record high. France's CAC 40 opened flat after hitting a nine-year high during trading on Monday.

The euro was up 0.2% against the dollar.

7. Coming this week:

Tuesday -- U.S. data on new home sales and consumer confidence

Wednesday -- Steve Mnuchin speaks on tax reform; Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) reports earnings; Crude oil inventories report

Thursday -- Alphabet (GOOGL, Tech30), Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) and Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) report earnings; ECB meeting; U.S. trade balance data

Friday -- GM (GM) earnings; U.S. and U.K. first quarter GDP data