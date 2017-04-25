Outburst by angry Wells Fargo shareholder halts annual meeting

Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting was interrupted by an outburst from an angry investor who demanded answers from the embattled bank's board of directors.

"Tell us what you knew and when you knew it!" screamed Bruce Marks, CEO of Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, a nonprofit community advocacy group

Marks, speaking out of turn at Wells Fargo's annual meeting in Florida on Tuesday, urged members of the board to "have the guts" to explain "whether you were complicit or incompetent" in the bank's fake account scandal.

Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Tim Sloan and Chairman Stephen Sanger both pleaded with Marks to sit down because he was out of order.

"Wells Fargo has been out of order for years," Marks said.

Sanger explained that Wells Fargo's board of directors launched an independent investigation that sought to answer questions about what the board knew about the 2 million fake accounts created and 5,300 workers fired as a result.

Related: Wells Fargo scandal: Where was the board?

Sanger suspended the meeting for about 10 minutes as Marks was removed by security and the bank tried to restore order.

"Ultimately, he made a physical approach towards our board members. I'm sorry we had to do that," Sanger said once the meeting resumed.

Minutes after the break, decorum was broken again by another angry shareholder who screamed at the board out of turn.

The outbursts show how tensions are running high at Wells Fargo as investors demand accountability over the way the bank and its board of directors have handled the scandal.

Several shareholder watchdog groups have urged Wells Fargo investors to vote against the re-election of directors because they failed to provide adequate oversight over a sales culture that ran amok.

Sanger acknowledged that Wells Fargo "violated trust" of its customers and employees. "For that, we are deeply sorry," the Wells Fargo chairman said.

Related: Wells Fargo CEO: We're America's 'best corporate citizen'

Sanger repeatedly declined to make individual directors available to explain when they first learned of the fake accounts, explaining that he is speaking on behalf of the board.

"You're defending the board, but who is defending the employees who got fired?" one shareholder said, noting the high-pressure culture and unrealistic sales goals. "There are thousands of employees who were terminated and who still live in fear now. Who is going to defend them?"

Sanger responded by acknowledging the Wells Fargo culture "was off the rails" and said the board has tried to hold senior leaders accountable. Directors have clawed back $180 million in pay from former CEO John Stumpf, former retail bank chief Carrie Tolstedt and other executives.

Still, several Wells Fargo shareholders slammed the board for failing to detect the problems in the sales culture earlier.

"The Wells Fargo board has suffered from mushroom management. Like mushrooms, the board has been kept in the dark and fed horse manure," said Brandon Rees, deputy director of the office of investment for the AFL-CIO.