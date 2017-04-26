Google Maps now remembers where you parked your car

Always forget where you parked? A new Google Maps feature has you covered.

Google (GOOG) officially rolled out the new feature on Tuesday, which it reportedly beta-tested for Android users last month.

If you're an Android user, tap the blue dot showing your location and then hit "Save your parking" to add your parking place to the map. A label will pop up showing where you parked your car.

By tapping on that label, you can open up a "parking card" to add additional details about the parking spot -- such as which level of the parking garage you're in, or the amount of time left before the meter expires. Users can save an image of the spot and send their parking location to friends.

The experience for iOS users is similar. Tap the blue dot and choose "Set as parking location" to add your parking spot to the map. You can tap on the parking label on the map to open your parking card, share it with friends and view pictures of the parking area.

Google already offers an automatic parking-detection tool for iOS users. If they connect their iPhones to their cars using USB audio or Bluetooth, their parking spots will be automatically added to the map when they disconnect and get out of their car.