Amazon stock nears $1,000 after earnings beat

Amazon shares are quickly closing in on the $1,000 mark.

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) popped more than 4% in after hours trading Thursday after a strong earnings report, pushing the stock to around $960 a share.

The company's sales continue to be a juggernaut that outpaces Wall Street estimates. Amazon's overall sales hit $35.7 billion in the first quarter, a jump of 23% from the same quarter a year earlier.

The sales growth was fueled by Amazon's core e-commerce business as well as its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services. Sales from AWS hit $3.7 billion for the quarter, up from $2.6 billion a year earlier.

Amazon posted a profit of $724 million for the quarter, marking its eighth consecutive profitable quarter.

The profitability is all the more impressive considering Amazon's pricey investments in building hardware, developing original content and opening retail stores.

It also continues to invest in fulfillment centers for shipping products and staffing up to support those centers. In January, Amazon said it planned to hire 100,000 new full-time employees in the U.S. over the next 18 months.