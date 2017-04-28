Look for this new signature on your dollar bills

Your money is about to get a new look.

President Trump has tapped former Small Business Administration official Jovita Carranza for U.S. treasurer. If she's confirmed by the Senate, Carranza's signature will appear on all U.S. paper currency alongside that of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Carranza was appointed by George W. Bush to serve as the SBA's deputy administrator in 2006. She now runs The JCR Group, a consulting firm.

Here's what her signature looks like, courtesy of a 2008 government document.

Carranza's penmanship is neat and isn't likely to need an upgrade. That wasn't the case with Mnuchin.

The signature on his 2014 divorce papers was essentially illegible.

But it looks like he's cleaned it up. The signature on his financial disclosure documents released in January is much more readable.

It's a problem government officials have run into before. The original signature of former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was so unintelligible that President Obama asked him to fix it.

"Jack assures me that he is going to work to make at least one letter legible in order not to debase our currency," Obama said in 2013.

Carranza replaces Rosie Rios, who served as U.S. treasurer from 2009 through last July.

Rios spearheaded the fight to put a woman on U.S. currency. Lew announced in April 2016 that Harriet Tubman will replace Andrew Jackson on the face of the $20.