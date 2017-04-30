Kelly Ripa teases the end of her hunt for a co-host

Kelly Ripa's nearly year-long hunt for a "Live" co-host appears to be over.

The ABC host took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she will make an announcement during Monday's show.

"We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost," Ripa tweeted. She included a picture of herself holding a mug that read "Live" with "Kelly & ?"

Ripa has been searching for a co-host since Michael Strahan left last May for "Good Morning America." Strahan had hosted alongside Ripa for four years.

Ripa was reportedly blindsided by the news. Strahan told her about the move barely half an hour before the news leaked in the press.

Ripa took several days off from the show before returning and opening the show with a lengthy monologue.

"Apologies have been made, and the best thing to come out of all of this is that our parent company has assured me that 'Live' is a priority," Ripa said. "There is a commitment to this show and the people that work here and, most importantly, to you, the viewers, who have watched us for years."

Since then, Ripa has had a revolving door of celebrity fill-in co-hosts -- from Bravo's Andy Cohen and CNN's Anderson Cooper to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and Cedric the Entertainer.

Former "Wonder Years" star Fred Savage and actor Jerry O'Connell have also been floated in recent months as top contenders for the gig.

Ripa told People last year that finding the right co-host is like a "puzzle" and that she always intended to find a "partner."

"I don't think it works otherwise," she told the magazine. "I need someone sitting next to me."

Representatives for ABC and Ripa were not immediately available for comment.