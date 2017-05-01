1. U.S. government shutdown averted: Lawmakers reached an agreement on a key spending bill late Sunday, avoiding the possibility of a government shutdown.

If approved by the House and Senate the bill would fund the government through the end of September, senior aides from both parties told CNN.

Votes in both chambers are expected by the end of the week.

2. 100 days of Trump: President Trump passed the symbolic first 100 days mark on Saturday.

His first major economic report was a disappointment, however. On Friday, data showed that U.S. GDP grew by its slowest pace in three years during the first quarter.

The stock market offers a more optimistic picture. The S&P 500 has rallied 11.6% between Trump's election victory and Friday. That's the second-best opening performance for a president since an 18% surge under President Kennedy in 1961.

Trump hasn't scored any major legislative victories, but he does have one big win: The confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

3. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures were higher early on Monday.

Most European and Asian markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. Japan's Nikkei, one of the few global markets trading, finished its session higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.2% lower Friday, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% and the Nasdaq finished flat.

4. Stock market movers -- Netflix: Shares in Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) were lower in premarket trading Monday after a hacker said he stole and leaked episodes of the company's hit series "Orange is the New Black."

Netflix said it had ignored a request for ransom money. The company said that "the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved" in the situation.

"Orange is the New Black" is one of the streaming company's marquee franchises.

5. Economics: U.S. personal spending and consumption data will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m., the Institute for Supply Management's April manufacturing gauge is scheduled for release. Investors will be looking for signs of a Trump bump.

6. Coming this week:

Monday -- U.S. personal spending report

Tuesday -- U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting; Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Aetna (AET), BP (BP), MasterCard (MA) earnings

Wednesday -- Fed rates decision; Facebook (FB, Tech30), Tesla (TSLA), Fitbit (FIT) earnings, U.S. crude inventories data

Thursday -- CBS (CBS) earnings, U.S. trade balance data

Friday -- U.S. jobs report for April

Saturday -- Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting