Tomi Lahren, Glenn Beck put an end to legal drama with settlement

The legal battle between conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren and her employers, Glenn Beck and his media outlet The Blaze, is over.

Lahren, Beck and The Blaze on Monday settled a lawsuit that Lahren brought last month, in which she'd alleged she was wrongfully terminated over pro-choice comments she made on "The View."

"I am pleased to report that the parties have amicably resolved their differences," Brian Lauten, Lahren's attorney, said in a statement, adding, "Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her and she looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come."

A spokesperson for The Blaze said in a statement that the company was "pleased to announce" that its relationship with the 24-year-old television host had concluded.

Most of the details of the settlement were not disclosed, but Lahren's lawyer said the agreement did not include a non-compete clause, meaning she is immediately able to begin work elsewhere.

"She is free to go," Lauten told CNN. "She is no longer a clipped bird. She can fly wherever she wants."

The deal also made Lahren the "undisputed owner" of her Facebook page -- an issue that had been a sticking point for both parties.

Lauten said Lahren will "promptly return" any "intellectual property" belonging to The Blaze that was posted on her page. He said such property mostly referred to video content copyrighted by the media company.

Lahren was removed from The Blaze's airwaves after igniting controversy in right-leaning circles when she suggested conservatives are hypocrites for promoting principles of limited government but contending "government should decide what women do with their bodies."

In her lawsuit last month, Lahren said her removal from The Blaze was a direct result of her remarks, a claim the conservative media organization denied.