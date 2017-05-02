Apple iPhone sales fall again

Apple's iPhone sales declined again.

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL, Tech30) reported that it sold 50.8 million iPhones in the most recent quarter, down from 51.2 million units sold in the same quarter a year earlier.

The surprise sales decline pushed down Apple's stock 1.5% in after hours trading.

A year ago, Apple reported its first ever decline in iPhone sales. The iPhone slump continued in the following two quarters, which led to Apple's first annual sales decline since 2001.

Apple managed to break its losing streak in the December quarter thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 7 Plus. But that reversal proved to be short lived.

Apple's overall sales for the March quarter rose to $52.9 million from $50.6 billion a year earlier. But the slight dip in iPhone demand is nonetheless a red flag.

Ahead of the earnings, some analysts suggested users would hold off on purchasing new iPhones ahead of a big refresh expected later this year.

"It appears Apple users are holding off upgrading but not necessarily leaving the ecosystem," Steven Milunovich, an analyst with UBS, wrote in an investor note this week. "Investors need faith that users are waiting rather than switching."

Wall Street has been focused on pent up demand for the next iPhone, which will mark the smartphone's tenth anniversary.

For three years, the iPhone's exterior design has remained mostly unchanged, cutting into the demand for upgrades. However, the next iPhone model is rumored to have everything from wireless charging to a curved screen and a glass design.

Apple's stock has soared to new highs in recent months on optimism for the next iPhone. The company's market cap was closing in on the $800 billion mark for the first time before the earnings report Tuesday.