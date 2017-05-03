Mnuchin: White House set to name interim bank regulator

The Trump administration will nominate an interim chief Wednesday to oversee federally chartered banks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Speaking to a trade group for community banks, the secretary said President Trump will name his temporary pick to replace the current comptroller of the currency, Thomas Curry. Curry was appointed by former President Barack Obama. His five-year term expired in April.

The office oversees the federal banking system and installs its own examiners inside large banks.

The vacancy is one of many key financial and economic jobs that remain unfilled by Trump, which includes two open seats on the Federal Reserve Board.

Mnuchin said the comptroller of the currency was one of three vacancies the Trump administration is hoping to fill quickly.

White House officials have signaled they are close to appointing an official to be the point person on regulation at the Fed. The administration also hopes to fill another Fed board vacancy that must go to a community banker.

The secretary, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said the administration would not package the nominees together, but would nominate people as they are ready.

"We are committed to filling those quickly," he said.