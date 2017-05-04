1. Health care bill vote: The House will vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday.

If the measure is approved, it would be a big win for President Trump, who made repealing Obamacare one of the central promises of his campaign.

The bill would also need to be approved by the Senate before becoming law.

As originally introduced, the legislation would leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026 than under Obamacare, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said.

There will not be a new CBO report before Thursday's vote on the legislation.

2. French election finale: Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron went head-to-head in a televised debate on Wednesday.

A snap poll conducted for CNN affiliate BFMTV said 63% of respondents found Macron more convincing than Le Pen.

A surprise win for Le Pen in the final vote on Sunday would likely produce a strong market response. Le Pen wants to bring back the French franc and possibly pull France out of the European Union.

The difference in yields on French and German government bonds has narrowed in recent days, suggesting investors are confident of a Macron win.

3. Energy in spotlight: Several U.S. energy firms will publish results on Thursday. Apache (APA), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are all scheduled to report before the opening bell.

Oil prices have dipped below $50 per barrel in recent days as optimism over a production cut strategy agreed between major producers has faded. The idea was that production cuts would get rid of excess supply and help support prices. American producers, however, have increased their activity.

U.S. crude oil futures were trading 0.8% down early Thursday, at $47.45 per barrel.

4. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures were higher early on Thursday.

European markets opened higher, with French CAC 40 index jumping 0.6% to its highest level in nine years.

Asian markets finished the trading session mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat Wednesday, while the S&P 500 shed 0.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.4%.

5. Stock market movers -- Facebook, Garmin, Concho Resources: Facebook (FB, Tech30) shares were lower in extended trading. The social network posted $8 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating Wall Street estimates. However, sales growth is beginning to slow.

Shares in Garmin (GRMN) were lower in premarket trading after sales of fitness devices disappointed.

The oil and gas exploration company Concho Resources (CXO) was up in extended trading after results topped analyst expectations.

6. Earnings and economics: Kellogg (K) and Viacom (VIA) are set to release earnings before the open Thursday, while CBS (CBS), Shake Shack (SHAK) and Zillow (ZG) will report after the close.

The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release trade balance data for March at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At the same time, the Department of Labor will publish latest data on the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits.

The more important April jobs report is coming on Friday.

7. Coming this week:

Thursday -- CBS (CBS) earnings, U.S. trade balance data

Friday -- U.S. jobs report for April

Saturday -- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) annual shareholder meeting