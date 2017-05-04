Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged.

The news puts an end to years of speculation about a romance between the MSNBC co-hosts. The engagement was confirmed by two "sources with knowledge of the situation."

Brzezinski and Scarborough aren't announcing it outright, at least not yet. The couple made no mention of the engagement on their show, "Morning Joe," on Thursday.

But several of the show's guests congratulated them -- for recent "ratings" wins -- and an MSNBC spokesman subsequently confirmed the news.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been sitting together on the set of "Morning Joe" for 10 years. Almost the entire time, gossip has swirled off-set and online about whether the two are more than just colleagues.

For years, Scarborough and Brzezinski dismissed that chatter and said they were just friends. Scarborough was divorced in 2013. Brzezinski was divorced in 2016.

Earlier this year the couple dropped hints about their relationship.

"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough told The Hollywood Reporter.

Winks and nudges about the relationship are practically a part of "Morning Joe."

The New York Post's Page Six column, which has written about the relationship for years, broke the engagement news on Thursday morning.

"We're told Scarborough, 54, got down on one knee and proposed at the scenic Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which has a breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea," Page Six's Emily Smith wrote.

A source told Smith that "there are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news."

--CNNMoney's Dylan Byers contributed to this report.