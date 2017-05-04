Ferrari just reported that its profits soared thanks to sales of cars almost no one can afford. But, apparently, some people can.

Ferrari's new LaFerrari Aperta model, a 950 horsepower V12 hybrid convertible with price tag of $2.2 million, began rolling out this quarter. That car, along with the 770 horsepower F12tdf V12-powered car, contributed to a record second quarter for the Italian automaker.

Total sales of V12-powered cars were up 50% compared to last year, Ferrari said. Ferrari's personalization program, which lets buyers choose from an infinite number of color and trim options for their cars, also helped boost profits.

Even Ferrari's expected annuals sales of about 8,400 cars would be considered a rounding error by many global automakers. For this quarter, the company delivered 2,003 cars, which puts it on pace for a record year.

Ferrari's profits for the quarter were €124 million ($136 million,) up 60% increase from the year before. Revenues were €821 million, a 22% increase. Over the full year, Ferrari expects to take in €3.3 billion.

The United States remains Ferrari's single largest market, the automaker said. Sales there increased 3% thanks to strong sales of its new V8-powered 488 model.

Ferrari, of course, also sells its brand image, not just cars. Ferrari also owns 16 retail stores that sell hats, shirts and mugs emblazoned with the Ferrari logo. There are also 30 franchised locations. In April it opened a new 70,000 square meter theme park in Spain to go along with its other theme park in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari also started a multi-year licensing deal with sunglasses maker Ray-Ban.

Ferrari was spun off by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in October, 2015, under the ticker symbol RACE (RACE). The automaker is still majority-owned by Fiat Chrysler, and its chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, also acts as Ferrari's CEO.