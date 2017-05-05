US jobs report: 5 things to know

America's job market is poised for a rebound after a slowdown in March.

The Labor Department will publish the April jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are 5 things to know.

1. Jobs set to bounce back in April

Economists surveyed by CNNMoney predict the US economy added 190,000 jobs in April, which would be far better than the 98,000 jobs added in March. The figure for March will be revised on Friday. Experts expect the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.5% -- its lowest point in a decade. Wage growth is expected to post a solid 2.6% gain.

2. Trump jobs under the microscope

President Trump has taken credit for adding as many as 600,000 jobs, and the White House has dialed that back to 533,000 jobs. The reality is that since the president has taken office, the jobs survey has been conducted only two times -- in February and March. Counting those two months, the economy has added 317,000 jobs during his tenure. April will be Trump's third jobs report.

This is not to say the administration can take credit or blame for the job market's performance: These are just the job gains that occur during Trump's presidency.

3. Manufacturing jobs looking good so far

Trump's focus on creating more manufacturing jobs seems to be encouraging factory owners. They've added 37,000 manufacturing jobs in Trump's first two reports. The sector lost 32,000 jobs in the same two months last year.

Other factors beyond Trump's control -- such as the value of the US dollar and the strength of the global economy -- influence employers' hiring decisions too. Friday's report will show if the momentum has continued.

4. The economy is in pretty good shape

Falling unemployment, rising wage growth and strong job gains in recent years have put the US economy in a better spot than it has been. Growth has been slow but consistent for the last eight years.

Growth and employment prospects in the US have been much better than in Europe, the other major advanced economic bloc. US stocks -- which is one gauge of the health of the economy -- have been in a bull market since 2009.

5. But concerns about jobs persist

Still, the US faces many key issues: millions of "prime age" Americans have left the job market and an unusually high number of workers have part-time jobs but want full-time jobs. While wage growth is picking up, it's well below where the Federal Reserve would like to see it -- 3.5%.