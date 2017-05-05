New bill would release Trump's state tax returns

Some Democratic state senators in New York are trying an end run to get Donald Trump's taxes into the public view by introducing legislation that would reveal his state tax forms for the last five years.

The legislation -- dubbed the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public Act (or TRUMP Act) -- would require the release of state tax returns for anyone elected to federal or state office in a state-wide election, including the president and vice president. Since Trump is a resident of New York, bill sponsor Brad Hoylman hopes the legislation will at least give the public a glimpse at Trump's taxes.

"The tax experts I've spoken to think we'll get a good snapshot of what's on his federal form," he said. In fact, the Trump tax return that the New York Times reported on before the election was the top pages of his New York state form.

Hoylman argues it's important for Trump's taxes to become public as Congress debates tax reform legislation which could benefit a high income individuals, including the president.

Hoylman also has a separate bill that would require anyone appearing on a statewide ballot in New York to release his or her federal tax forms, but that wouldn't force Trump to release anything until 2020. Hoylman said he got the idea for the TRUMP Act from a Washington Post op-ed column written by University of Chicago Law Professor Daniel Hemel.

"Trump would almost certainly bring a constitutional challenge to any law requiring him to disclose his [federal] tax returns as a condition for ballot access, and it is far from clear that these laws would hold up in court," Hemel wrote. "But publishing Trump's state tax returns is a much more viable option — and would make his returns available to the public now, rather than three years from now."

Republicans control the New York Senate because some Democrats have joined with Republicans to form a majority. But Hoylman said he's confident that his bill still has a good chance at being passed into law.

"The Republican control of the senate is nominal," he said. "I wouldn't rule out this happening by any means. Public support is widespread."

The law only requires the release of tax forms by those elected statewide, so the state representatives and senators would not be required to release their own returns. Hoylman has never released his own return, although he said he's not opposed to doing so.