Money Essentials

3 things to know about health savings accounts

What's in the Republican health care bill
What's in the Republican health care bill

While much of the U.S. health care system is in flux since Republicans passed a new health care bill Thursday, health savings accounts -- or HSAs -- aren't going away. In fact they're likely to get bigger and more popular if the new bill ever becomes law.

The proposed changes tend to push for Americans to take more ownership over their health care and have greater accountability in paying for it.

"This bill provides more freedom to the individual, more choice and more opportunity," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN's Dana Bash.

One way lawmakers aim to do that is by increasing the amount you can contribute to your HSA each year.

The bill nearly doubles the limit to $6,550, up from the current cap of $3,400 for individuals. For those with family coverage, the contribution limit increases to $13,100, up from $6,750.

An increasing number of companies offer HSAs as part of their employee health coverage: 80% of companies with more than 5,000 employees offer HSAs, 61% of medium sized companies and 25% of small companies, according to Alegeus, which administrates health care benefit accounts.

Since health savings accounts have only been around since 2004 and they combine two industries that can be painfully confusing to consumers -- health care and investing -- it's understandable you'll have some questions.

Here are three things you need to know about HSAs:

1. An HSA is not the same as an FSA

In order to have a health savings account, you need to have a high-deductible health care plan. These plans carry a lower monthly premium and ask you to pay a certain amount out of pocket first before your insurance kicks in.

Money in an HSA can be used to pay deductibles and other qualified health care expenses (including dental, vision or other health services not covered by your insurance). Money remaining in the savings account can be invested in mutual funds, just like a 401(k).

Best of all, unlike a flexible spending account, the tax advantaged money (more on that below) is yours to grow and keep year after year, even if you leave your employer.

2. They come with triple tax benefits

The appealing thing about health savings accounts -- particularly to higher income folks who can contribute the maximum amount in an HSA -- is that they come with triple tax perks.

As an investment vehicle, HSA's are more tax advantaged than most retirement accounts.

The money contributed to the HSA is tax deductible, just like contributions to an IRA. The money withdrawn to pay a qualified medical expense comes tax free. And lastly, the money in your health savings account grows without incurring taxes for the life of the account.

3. They can make a great retirement account ... if you can afford it

Your health savings account is the best tax-free investment account you'll be able to find. That's because the money is shielded from taxes going into the account, as it grows, and when you withdraw it -- as long as it's used to pay for medical expenses.

For lucky folks who have already maxed out their 401(k) and IRA contributions, a health savings account is yet another place to stash cash in a tax-advantaged way.

Savvy HSA users could accumulate up to $360,000 after contributing for 40 years to an account with a rate of return of 2.5%, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. That jumps to $1.1 million with a 7.5% return and no withdrawals.

Given the proposed contribution limit increases, the returns stand to grow even more.

That could be a great way to pay for health care costs in retirement.

But growth at those rates is only possible so long as you're not using your health savings account for, well you know, health expenses before you retire.

CNNMoney (New York) First published May 5, 2017: 5:38 PM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

NerdWallet