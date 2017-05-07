'SNL' asks 'Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?'

Move over Carmen Sandiego. "Saturday Night Live" is looking for Kellyanne Conway.

"SNL's" sketch on Saturday spoofed the classic 90s PBS game show, "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego." But with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in the Sandiego role.

That included a theme song, and title card that had Kate McKinnon dressed in Sandiego's signature red trench-coat and hat as Conway.

"She used to be on TV and, like, every single channel," cast members sang in the "Sandiego" theme song. "One day we woke up and she was no longer there."

The sketch then, following in the game show's footsteps, brought out two children (known as "gumshoes") who could find Conway to win a trip to Sacramento.

"Now, are you guys ready to find Kellyanne Conway?" asked the host of the game show played by Mikey Day.

"Well, we don't want to find her," one of the child contestants said to big laughs.

And that was it. The sketch ended after three minutes.

"OK, well, that's our show," Day said, closing the sketch. "Seven weeks in a row and nobody wants to find that woman."