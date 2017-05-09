1. Calm, cool and collected: Stock markets are extremely mellow right now.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) -- better known as the Vix -- has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade at 10 points.

The index, often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, is a measure of volatility. It surged to nearly 90 during the global financial crisis.

U.S. stock futures are steady after the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday.

The S&P 500 is not far from the record level it reached in March.

European markets are mostly higher. Asian markets are mixed.

The CNNMoney Fear & Greed index, which looks at the Vix and six other indicators of market sentiment, is in neutral territory.

Wall Street appears to be waiting for President Trump to unveil the specifics of his "massive" tax cut plan.

2. Earnings: A range of companies are reporting earnings Tuesday.

Allergan (AGN), Dean Foods (DF), Duke Energy (DUK), Office Depot (ODP), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) will report before the opening bell.

Disney (DIS), News Corp. (NWSA), Fossil (FOSL), NVIDIA (NVDA, Tech30), Priceline (PCLN, Tech30) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) will release results after the close.

3. Stocks to watch -- Spirit Airlines, Amazon: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is in the spotlight after it canceled multiple flights on Monday over what it called "unlawful labor activity" by some of its pilots.

Spirit accused the Air Line Pilots Association of orchestrating an unlawful slowdown, leading to approximately 300 canceled flights over the past seven days.

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) is set to unveil a new Echo device as early as Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Amazon Echo is a speaker that plays music and performs small tasks based on verbal requests. The new version will reportedly incorporate video-calling features.

4. Another election: South Koreans are voting to choose a new president Tuesday amid concerns about the economy, corruption and their relationship with North Korea.

The hasty election comes after Park Geun-hye, the country's first female president, was impeached in a corruption scandal that allegedly connected her to business giants Samsung and the Lotte Group.

The Democratic Party's Moon Jae-in, who ran against Park and lost in 2012, has led most polls ahead of the vote.

5. Coming this week:

Tuesday -- News Corp. (NWSA), Disney (DIS) and SeaWorld (SEAS) earnings.

Wednesday -- Earnings from Snapchat's parent company Snap (SNAP), 21st Century Fox (FOX) and Whole Foods (WFM).

Thursday -- Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M) earnings; G7 finance ministers meet in Italy; EU spring economic forecast released; Bank of England rate decision.

Friday -- Retail sales and U.S. inflation data released; JCPenney (JCP) earnings