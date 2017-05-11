Ivanka Trump's book will debut as a bestseller

Ivanka Trump's new book, "Women Who Work," will debut at the No. 4 slot on the New York Times Best-Sellers List of advice, how-to and miscellaneous books.

The New York Times will post the list online May 12.

Ivanka's book, released May 2, was penned by the President's oldest daughter and offers advice for mothers and women navigating the workplace.

"Women Who Work" met a slew of biting reviews. The New York Times's Jennifer Senior called it "a strawberry milkshake of inspirational quotes."

The book features an abundance of quotes from sources from Socrates to Toni Morrison.

Some of those quoted weren't too thrilled about being included in "Women Who Work."

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani said on Twitter after the book was released: "Don't use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit #askivanka."

"Complicit" is a word Ivanka's and President Trump's critics often pin on the first daughter.

Jane Goodall, the famed conservationist, is also quoted in the book. She reacted with a critique of the Trump administration's policies.

"I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart," Goodall said in a statement to CNNMoney last week. "Legislation that was passed by previous governments to protect wildlife such as the Endangered Species Act, create national monuments and other clean air and water legislation have all been jeopardized by this administration."

Ivanka Trump has said she'll donate any royalties from the book -- and part of the advance her publisher had not yet paid her -- to charity. She said in a statement in April that the decision was made "in light of government ethics rules."

Ethics concerns have swirled around the Trump family since President Trump took office. Concerns about Ivanka's business dealings have heightened since she took on an official advisory role within her father's administration. Her post is unpaid, but she has an office in the West Wing.