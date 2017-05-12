Trump tweets 'best thing' would be to cancel future press briefings

President Trump's White House can't get its story about the firing of FBI director James Comey straight. Trump offered a potential solution Friday: cancel all press briefings.

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!" Trump tweeted. "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

Trump's administration has offered countless different accounts about the timeline of Comey's firing.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump fired Comey only after getting a recommendation from the Department of Justice. Trump, however, told NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday that he was considering firing Comey for a long time, and he would have fired Comey regardless of the DOJ's recommendation.

Sanders faced backlash from the press Thursday during her briefing. She said that she presented the timeline as she understood it on Wednesday.

"I didn't ask that question directly, 'had you already made that decision,'" Sanders said at Thursday's press briefing. "I went off of the information that I had when I answered your question."

