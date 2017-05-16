Jimmy Kimmel to host 90th Academy Awards

Jokingly taking the blame for the biggest snafu in the history of the Oscars hasn't hurt Jimmy Kimmel one bit.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Kimmel will return to host the 90th Oscars ceremony.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also return next year.

"Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history," Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement.

The late-night host presided over the ceremony in February that ended with "La La Land" mistakenly being named best picture instead of the actual winning film "Moonlight."

Kimmel quipped about the error and his return to the helm.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career," he said in a statement. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

The 90th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 4, 2018 on ABC.