The U.S. government's fight against "The Wolf of Wall Street" could be reaching its finale.

Last summer, the Justice Department laid claim to profits from the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio blockbuster because the production company, Red Granite Pictures, was implicated in a massive foreign fraud case.

Now the two parties are discussing a settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

U.S. prosecutors allege that corrupt officials and financiers stole $3.5 billion from a Malaysian government investment fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Tens of millions of dollars was diverted to Red Granite Pictures to produce "The Wolf of Wall Street," the agency said.

The Justice Department wants to seize $1 billion that traveled through American banks. It also wants any rights, royalties and distributions fees from the movie.

Lawyers for both sides signed the court documents discussing settlement talks. Attorneys for the Justice Department and Red Granite Pictures have asked that the court defer legal deadlines until June 14 as the parties try to reach an agreement.

"The Wolf of Wall Street," which tracks the rise and fall of Wall Street financier Jordan Belfort, made $392 million, according to comScore.

The government is also working to reclaim prime real estate in Beverly Hills and New York, as well as paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

DiCaprio has said he's working with authorities to return funds or donations to his charity that may have ties to the case.

The Justice Department and Red Granite Pictures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

