Trump meets with network anchors ahead of foreign trip

President Trump is having lunch with network news anchors Thursday ahead of his first overseas trip since taking office.

Top aides from the administration are also expected to attend. The meeting comes one day after a special counsel was appointed to investigate Russian meddling in last year's election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

Trump held a similar private lunch with anchors in February before his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Executives and anchors from the five biggest television networks in the United States also met with Trump during the transition last November.

The president will arrive Saturday in Saudi Arabia before traveling to the Vatican and Israel. The trip is intended to help build peace in the Middle East.

Next week, Trump will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels and a G7 meeting in Italy.