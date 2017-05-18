Media and political worlds react on Twitter to the death of Roger Ailes

Roger Ailes, the co-founder and former chairman of the Fox News Channel, has died. He was 77 years old.

Ailes was ousted from Fox in the summer of 2016 after being engulfed in widespread allegations of sexual harassment. Fox News personalities and many other media and political types took to social media to weigh in on the death of the controversial mogul.

Fox reporters and contributors

Among Fox personalities, Ailes was remembered as a titan. In their messages, they paid little or no attention to the sexual harassment allegations that came to define the man toward the end of his life.

Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA's has impacted American politics and media. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017

Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger - you changed television as we know it. https://t.co/1vjhGFQaDc — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 18, 2017

OMG #RogerAiles is gone, devastating news, & Erica & I send our condolences to Beth, their son Zack & the entire family. He was a great man — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 18, 2017

I want to spend some time remembering Roger Ailes. Listen now https://t.co/pkdyC33lfO — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 18, 2017

News media

Other media figures were a bit more pointed, especially those who disagreed with Ailes' politics.

I notice that many of the same people who mourned Ted Kennedy are celebrating the death of Roger Ailes. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 18, 2017

So Roger Ailes has died. Lots to unpack in that obit. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 18, 2017

Yes, Roger Ailes was a TV genius. He also had an apparently monstrous personal life and nasty, dangerous editorial instincts. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes was, above all else, a man of almost unspeakable depravity. https://t.co/aBJJLe2EcB — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 18, 2017

Damn, really human moment on @foxandfriends right now. Media celebrated his end at Fox, but Roger Ailes still had a lot of friends there. — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) May 18, 2017

Whatever Roger Ailes' flaws and misdeeds, his loved ones are in pain now. May he RIP and they find peace as well. — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 18, 2017

American politics would have been infinitely better off had Roger Ailes gone to barber college. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 18, 2017

RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 18, 2017

Few people have done more to hurt this country than Roger Ailes. He vilified minorities, degraded women, and destroyed so many families. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 18, 2017

Notably absent from the deluge of memorials and takedowns: The women who made the sexual harassment allegations that brought Ailes down. Gretchen Carlson, Andrea Tantaros and Megyn Kelly all remained silent about him on Twitter Thursday morning.

Prominent Republican politicians like President Donald Trump, who had backed Ailes before his ouster, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also remained quiet about the news.