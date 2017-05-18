U.S. Treasury slaps sanctions on 8 Venezuela court justices

The Treasury Department on Thursday froze U.S. assets of eight members of Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice and barred American citizens from engaging in any financial transactions with them.

The agency said the justices were responsible for a number of rulings in the past year that have usurped the authority of Venezuela's democratically-elected legislature, the National Assembly.

"The Venezuelan people are suffering from a collapsing economy brought about by their government's mismanagement and corruption," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "Members of the country's Supreme Court of Justice have exacerbated the situation by consistently interfering with the legislative branch's authority."