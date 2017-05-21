Health care bill gets score; retail earnings; celebrity commencement speeches

1. The health care bill gets scored. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is set to release on Wednesday its score of the revised version of the American Health Care Act, which was passed by House Republicans earlier this month.

The report could have a huge impact on efforts to get a version of the bill passed in the Senate, where a much slimmer majority exists for the Republicans. Earlier this year, a damning report from the CBO helped sink the first version of the bill, forcing House Republicans to call off the vote at the last minute.

2. Retail earnings keep rolling in. One of the major business stories this year has been about retailers that are either closing shop or are struggling to survive. Retail stocks have been pounded in response to Americans increasingly shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping at Amazon (AMZN, Tech30). More news will drop this week as Tiffany (TIF), Abercrombie (ANF), Best Buy (BBY) and Costco (COST) report quarterly earnings.

3. Trump on the sports pages. At this point it is common knowledge that President Donald Trump loves golf. His name will be on the sports pages this week, but not necessarily for hitting the links. The Senior Professional Golfers Association championship will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, not too far from Trump's current residence in Washington.

4. Luminaries go to school. As college graduation season continues, a number of big stars from the world of business and politics will speak to graduating students this week. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will return to Harvard, the school he dropped out of; Hillary Clinton will speak at her alma mater, Wellesley; and Preet Bhahara, a former U.S. Attorney, will speak at the NYU School of Law.

5. Coming this Week:

Monday — Booz Allen Hamilton earnings

Tuesday — Google AdWords hackathon

Wednesday — Existing home sales numbers

Thursday — Jobless claims

Friday — Second GDP revision