Sasheer Zamata exits 'Saturday Night Live'

"Saturday Night Live" is saying goodbye to yet another cast member.

Sasheer Zamata's last episode on the NBC variety show was Saturday night's season finale, according to a personal familiar with the matter.

Zamata's departure comes after fellow "SNL" cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer announced that they would leave the series after this season.

Zamata was brought on in January of 2014 amid criticism over the show's lack of diversity. She became the first black woman to join the cast in six years.

NBC had no comment regarding Zamata's exit, which was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

After the show, Zamata posted a photo on Instagram of "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost and Saturday host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson holding her up on stage.

"Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL," she said.

Before she joined "SNL," Zamata was a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade, an improvisational comedy group in New York.

During her "SNL" tenure, Zamata impersonated several celebrities, including Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Obama, Nicki Minaj, and Diana Ross.