Nancy O'Dell harbors no ill will against Billy Bush.

The "Entertainment Tonight" host said on her show that she has accepted Bush's apology for the "Access Hollywood" hot mic scandal, which cost him his job and rocked the last Presidential campaign.

"Billy reached out to me just about three weeks ago by email. He wrote a really nice apology, which I appreciated very much," O'Dell said on Monday night's show. "He and I worked together for so many years, for a long time, and I only wish him the best moving forward."

O'Dell was at the center of a now famous 2005 recorded "Access Hollywood" conversation between Bush and Donald Trump, which was leaked in October as Trump was running for President.

During the conversation Trump crudely discussed a woman who was later identified as O'Dell.

O'Dell released a statement at the time saying "Everyone deserves respect no matter the setting or gender. As a woman who has worked very hard to establish her career, and as a mom, I feel I must speak out with the hope that as a society we will always strive to be better."

Bush recently broke his silence about the incident which led to his dismissal from "Today."

In an extensive interview published this week in The Hollywood Reporter, Bush discussed his role in the incident and said he had extended an olive branch to O'Dell, who was his "Access Hollywood" co-host at the time of the controversial recording.

"I recently sent her a communication, yeah," he said. "I need to keep that between me and Nancy."