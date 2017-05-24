Vermont governor rejects recreational pot bill

You won't find this vice on the Vegas Strip
You won't find this vice on the Vegas Strip

The governor of Vermont has rejected a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in his state.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, told reporters he was not satisfied that the bill adequately protected public safety. He said he was particularly worried about the threat of stoned drivers and about children getting access to pot.

The governor said he was returning the bill to the legislature.

Eight states have legalized recreational pot. Vermont would have been the first to do it through the legislature.

CNNMoney (New York) First published May 24, 2017: 12:26 PM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending

Mortgage & Savings

Terms & Conditions apply

NMLS #1136

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

NerdWallet