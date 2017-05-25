Reporter describes Montana altercation: 'I never touched or came close to Gianforte'

GOP candidate allegedly 'body slams' journalist
The reporter who says Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him said Thursday: "I never touched or came close to Gianforte."

Gianforte was charged overnight with misdemeanor assault after a confrontation with Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian who had asked him a question about health care.

The Gianforte campaign blamed Jacobs for "aggressive behavior."

Jacobs told ABC's "Good Morning America": "It was a little bit sudden, but I went from being vertical one moment to being horizontal the next."

Gianforte is the Republican running in a special election Thursday for the House seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was named President Trump's interior secretary.

First published May 25, 2017: 7:28 AM ET

