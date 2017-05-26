Megan Liberman, the editor-in-chief of Yahoo News, announced Friday that she is leaving the company after the completion of its merger with Verizon.

Liberman informed staff of the news in an email, and her departure was confirmed by a Yahoo spokesperson.

"For now, I just want to say thank you," Liberman said in the email, which was provided to CNNMoney. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with each of you. Before coming to Yahoo, I had been fortunate to work with incredibly talented journalists and do consequential work, but I have never been prouder in my professional life than I have been of leading this team and of the work you have produced."

Yahoo said last month that Verizon's acquisition will close in the second quarter, which ends on June 30.

Verizon first announced its plans to acquire the company last year. But the deal was complicated by revelations of enormous security breaches that affected more than a billion Yahoo users.

The Yahoo spokesperson said that Liberman's decision to leave the company was her own.

Liberman was named editor-in-chief of Yahoo News in 2013, when she left the New York Times for the digital giant that has long boasted a massive audience.

During her nearly four years there, Yahoo News hired a number of marquee journalists, most notably Matt Bai, Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Garance Franke-Ruta.

Katie Couric was hired by Yahoo as a "global anchor" in 2013 a couple months after Liberman joined in a move that was orchestrated by Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

Mayer, too, is expected to leave Yahoo at the close of the Verizon deal.

In a statement provided to CNNMoney, Liberman said she is "incredibly proud of the team that I built and the work they produced."

"I wish the new company all the best going forward," she said.