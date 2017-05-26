This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" is Mike Dolan

Occupation: CEO of Bacardi

Mike Dolan has led Bacardi since 2014. He lives in the spirits company's home base of Hamilton, Bermuda. In addition to the company's namesake rum, Bacardi also produces Dewar's Scotch and Grey Goose vodka, among other hard liquors.

Prior to joining Bacardi, Dolan was chairman and CEO of IMG, the sports and fashion marketing company.

What he'd like to be remembered for: Bacardi's art partnerships

Dolan says he is most proud of spearheading innovative artistic partnerships at Bacardi.

For example, No Commission is a traveling digital art show presented by Bacardi and Grammy Award-winning producer Swizz Beatz' The Dean Collection. The show, which has traveled to New York, Miami, London and Shanghai, attempts to link visual arts, music and art patronage. No Commission allows local artists to sell their work and keep 100% of the proceeds.

And with "The Sound of Rum," Bacardi partnered with music trio Major Lazer to produce multimedia events, new music and even a limited edition rum.

Dolan says the partnerships associate Bacardi with the forefront of culture, helping to recruit a new generation of rum lovers.

