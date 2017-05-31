Julian Assange exploring ways to guest host Hannity's radio program after invite

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told CNN on Wednesday that he is exploring the possibility of guest hosting conservative personality Sean Hannity's nationally-syndicated radio show after Hannity offered him the opportunity to fill in.

"I'm looking into it," Assange said in a Twitter direct message. "My physical circumstances means that nothing is easy."

Assange had previously said on Twitter that he was interested in starting a weekly radio show or podcast. After Hannity saw his tweet, he made Assange an offer.

"If you would like to fill in for me one day I am on over 550 stations and 14 plus million listeners," Hannity wrote in a tweet.

Hannity has not always spoken kindly of Assange. In 2010 he accused him of "waging [a] war" against the U.S. and questioned why he hadn't been arrested. But since Wikileaks published thousands of internal electronic communications from the Democratic National Committee and the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Hannity has praised him. The Fox News host even traveled to London, where Assange had holed up in Ecuador's embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, to interview him.

In recent weeks, Hannity has referenced Assange while promoting a baseless conspiracy theory that suggests slain DNC staffer Seth Rich was the person who provided a large cache of internal emails to Wikileaks, and later murdered in connection for the supposed leak. There is no evidence to support this assertion, and police have said Rich was likely the victim of a botched robbery, but Assange stoked the flames of the conspiracy theory in an interview in which he said his sources often take "very significant risks" to provide information to Wikileaks. On his television show Tuesday night, Hannity promised to keep looking into the debunked theory and said he'd have an announcement "sooner rather than later."

It was not clear what Assange would discuss if he were to fill in for Hannity, but he did note in a Twitter direct message to CNN that Ecuador's newly elected president has warned him to avoid meddling in the politics of other countries. Assange said that is something which "must be worked through."

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.