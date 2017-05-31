President Trump says Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for a photo shoot in which she held up a severed head resembling the president.

"My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this," the president tweeted Wednesday morning. "Sick!"

Griffin faced immediate backlash after the photos were released Tuesday. They were taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, who is known for his provocative images.

Griffin later apologized. In a video posted on Instagram, she said she "went way too far."

"I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far," she said. "I made a mistake and I was wrong."

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., called the imagery "disgusting but not surprising." Chelsea Clinton called it "vile and wrong."

Griffin is the longtime co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage. CNN said it was evaluating the matter and had made "no decisions at this point."

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," a CNN spokesperson said. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down."

--CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.