India's red hot economy is losing steam

India's cash crunch impacts healthcare

India's crown is slipping: It can no longer claim to be the fastest growing major economy in the world.

The annual rate of growth slumped to 6.1% in the quarter ended March 31, down from 7% in the previous quarter.

That was much weaker than economists had forecast and means India has again fallen behind China, which recorded growth of 6.9% in the same quarter.

Indian government figures released Wednesday showed that growth for the 2016-17 fiscal year slowed to 7.1%, from 8% the year before.

The weaker GDP numbers suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap 86% of India's paper currency late last year might have halted India's economic boom in its tracks.

In a bid to crack down on tax evaders, Modi abruptly banned all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes -- the two largest denominations at the time -- on Nov. 8.

The surprise move jolted the cash-dependent economy and brought several major sectors grinding to a halt.

The crisis took a small bite out of growth in the quarter through December. Now it looks like the impact of the cash ban may finally be showing up in official data.

CNNMoney (New Delhi) First published May 31, 2017: 10:28 AM ET

